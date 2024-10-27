Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 83,090 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1,512.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,090 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 817,040 shares of company stock worth $19,747,879. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $25.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

