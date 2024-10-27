Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,178 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 211.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,012 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 33,447.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1,675.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 39,612 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $217.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.50 and its 200-day moving average is $224.70.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

