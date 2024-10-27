Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 94.5% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 78,921 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 89.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,191,000 after buying an additional 110,034 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,601,000 after buying an additional 173,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 2.0 %

WSM opened at $134.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.20 and its 200-day moving average is $145.69. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.56 and a 52-week high of $174.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

