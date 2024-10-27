Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $47.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

