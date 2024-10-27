Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 102.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 94,975 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 82,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.04. 6,644,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,253,084. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

