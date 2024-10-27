Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,555 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $24,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

