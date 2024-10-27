Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Trimmed by OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $215,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $270.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.