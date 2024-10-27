Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $268.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.25 and a 200 day moving average of $254.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $274.99.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.