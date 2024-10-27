Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTEB stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

