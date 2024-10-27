Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Boosted by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 3.7% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Financial Bankshares Inc owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $175,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,641,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,571,402. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $68.34 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.01.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

