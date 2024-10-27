Viking Holdings Ltd’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NYSE:VIK)

Viking’s (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, October 28th. Viking had issued 64,041,668 shares in its IPO on May 1st. The total size of the offering was $1,537,000,032 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the end of Viking’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Viking from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Viking from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Viking from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Viking Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIK stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34. Viking has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viking will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter worth $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Viking during the second quarter valued at $200,000.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Articles

