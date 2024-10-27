W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Reduced by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 35.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,987.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $57.28 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $67.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.08%.

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

