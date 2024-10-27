Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Short Interest Update

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the September 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Get Waystar alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Waystar

Waystar Stock Performance

WAY stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,403. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Waystar has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.12.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. Waystar’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waystar will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waystar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $791,000.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Stories

