Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,388 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $47,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,782,000 after acquiring an additional 313,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,607,000 after buying an additional 131,521 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,335,000 after buying an additional 176,660 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,036,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $236.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.27. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $242.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.