Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Charles Schwab worth $60,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 48.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 333,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at $39,783,900.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,592 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

