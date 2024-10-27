Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $37.69 Million Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.04% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $37,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $741,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 680,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,320,000 after purchasing an additional 157,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITM opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

