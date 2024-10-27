Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $51,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in Stryker by 106.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Stryker by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $352.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.67. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $255.22 and a 12-month high of $374.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.