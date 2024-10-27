Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,192 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $68,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

