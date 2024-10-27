Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,448 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.54% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $38,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCAF. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5,222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,186,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,578 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,946,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 76.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,203,000 after buying an additional 1,079,616 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,477,000 after buying an additional 1,051,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,878,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $33.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

