Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 150,636 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,636 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $52,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 488,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.18.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.