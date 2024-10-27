Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LOGI. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $74.72 and a 1-year high of $102.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.21.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.3687 per share. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2,036.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

