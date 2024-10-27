West Bancorporation Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,120,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,382 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

