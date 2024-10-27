West Bancorporation Inc. Has $8.37 Million Stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation Inc. trimmed its stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. West Bancorporation makes up about 5.6% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc. owned about 2.62% of West Bancorporation worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 87.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on West Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,240. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $350.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.98. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

