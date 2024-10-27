West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.55 to $6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.875 billion to $2.905 billion from $2.870 billion to $2.900, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion. West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.550-6.750 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $307.92 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $413.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.78.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

