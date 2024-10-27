WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Cut to $230.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $178.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.28. WEX has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.09. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $673.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $204,166.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,524.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,905 shares of company stock valued at $895,107 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in WEX by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of WEX by 717.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 456.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

