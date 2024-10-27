Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Up 3,500.0% in October

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

