William Penn Bancorporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:WMPN)

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.

William Penn Bancorporation has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years. William Penn Bancorporation has a payout ratio of -200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $118.80 million, a PE ratio of 139.89 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

