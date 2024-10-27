Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the September 30th total of 98,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Windtree Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.86. 768,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,458. Windtree Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $511,310.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($20.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.11) by ($12.80). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Windtree Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

