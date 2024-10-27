WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $109.69 and last traded at $109.76. 1,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.28.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $414.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIVL. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 19.3% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $372,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US value stocks from developed markets. AIVL was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

