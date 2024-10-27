WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:QSIG)

WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:QSIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.

WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

QSIG stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.74.

