Wolverine Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) has recently disclosed its private placement activities in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 10, 2024. The company issued a total of 24,150,000 shares of its common stock, generating gross proceeds of CDN $281,500 (USD $278,495).

The breakdown of the private placement includes the issuance of 15,260,000 shares at a price of CDN $0.025 (USD $0.01825) to twenty-four non-U.S. individuals. Additionally, 500,000 shares were issued at USD $0.02 to one U.S. person, 100,000 shares at USD $0.025 to another U.S. person, 8,090,000 shares as part of debt settlement agreements with twenty-two non-U.S. individuals, and 200,000 shares in a debt settlement agreement with a non-U.S. person.

These transactions were conducted in compliance with Regulation S and/or Section 4(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as well as Rule 506 of Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933. The shares issued pursuant to debt settlement agreements ranged from CDN $0.025 to USD $0.01825 per share.

As part of the filing, Wolverine Resources Corp. also listed several financial statements and exhibits, including the form of subscription agreements for both Canadian and U.S. subscribers, a form of debt settlement agreement, and a cover page interactive data file.

Richard Haderer, the CFO and Director of Wolverine Resources Corp., signed the Form 8-K on behalf of the company on October 24, 2023.

These recent private placement activities reflect Wolverine Resources Corp.’s strategic approach to raising capital and furthering its business objectives. Investors and market analysts may monitor the impact of these transactions on the company’s financial position and growth prospects moving forward.

Wolverine Resources Company Profile

Wolverine Resources Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on base and precious metals. The company explores for gold and copper deposits, as well as nickel and cobalt; and rare earth elements (REEs).

