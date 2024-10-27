World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.00 EPS

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The credit services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $2.00, reports. World Acceptance had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $131.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.52 million.

World Acceptance Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $115.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a current ratio of 17.02. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $94.57 and a 52-week high of $149.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Insider Activity at World Acceptance

In other World Acceptance news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $60,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,665.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC increased its position in World Acceptance by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

