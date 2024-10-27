World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $111.61 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $111.61 million and $5.24 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00037864 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011582 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,971,790 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

