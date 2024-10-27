Wormhole Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21.80 Million (W)

Wormhole (W) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Wormhole token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wormhole has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Wormhole has a market cap of $621.33 million and $21.80 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wormhole Token Profile

Wormhole’s launch date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,701,822,053 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.24285568 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $27,439,521.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wormhole should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wormhole using one of the exchanges listed above.

