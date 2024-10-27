Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.35 Million

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 27th. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $13.35 million and approximately $388,484.91 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,642.81 or 0.99751468 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,437.42 or 0.99448589 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,738,952 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 271,722,290.0405884 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04836656 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $455,151.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

