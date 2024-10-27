XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $117.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.71. XOMA has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $345.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.92.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in XOMA by 55.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

