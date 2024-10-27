Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Short Interest Update

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a growth of 114.9% from the September 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Xunlei Trading Down 1.0 %
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $79.33 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xunlei stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Xunlei were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xunlei Company Profile
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.
