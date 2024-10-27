ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0482 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 27th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $448,037.73 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00056171 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00032196 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

