Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Short Interest Update

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the September 30th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Zepp Health Stock Performance

ZEPP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,194. The stock has a market cap of $202.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.64. Zepp Health has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 10.60%.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.