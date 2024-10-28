1,307 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.