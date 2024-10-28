4,190 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10,302.6% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 57.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after buying an additional 89,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 153.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 245,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after buying an additional 148,988 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 121.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 113,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 62,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 17,683.9% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $105.11. 114,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.73.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

