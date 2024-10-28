60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) Short Interest Update

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the September 30th total of 31,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SXTP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 55,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,258. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 4.62.

Get 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals alerts:

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXTP

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.