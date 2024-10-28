6,106 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Acquired by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 25,374 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $12,824,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 855,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,502,000 after buying an additional 818,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 483,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 120,902 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO opened at $43.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.67 and a beta of 1.65. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VNO. Barclays lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.16.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

