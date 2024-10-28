812575 (SGF.TO) (TSE:SGF) Trading 2.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

812575 (SGF.TO) (TSE:SGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 73,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 169,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
812575 (SGF.TO) Trading Up 2.9 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18.
About 812575 (SGF.TO)
Shore Gold Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the exploration, development and production of diamonds. The Company’s mineral property holdings include the Star Kimberlite Property (Project), which is located in the central part of Saskatchewan, Canada; the Fort a la Corne Joint Venture (FALC-JV) Property, which is located in central Saskatchewan, Canada, and Buffalo Hills Joint Venture, which is located in central Alberta, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 812575 (SGF.TO)
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for 812575 (SGF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 812575 (SGF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.