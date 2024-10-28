Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Short Interest Down 57.5% in October

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the September 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Accelleron Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Accelleron Industries stock opened at C$54.11 on Monday. Accelleron Industries has a 12-month low of C$23.57 and a 12-month high of C$55.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.44.

Get Accelleron Industries alerts:

Accelleron Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Accelleron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelleron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.