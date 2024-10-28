Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Short Interest Down 19.2% in October

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acelyrin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acelyrin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acelyrin

Acelyrin Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acelyrin by 69.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Acelyrin in the first quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acelyrin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,237,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,103,000 after purchasing an additional 81,633 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Acelyrin by 118.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLRN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.28. 507,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,634. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. Acelyrin has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $621.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.33.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acelyrin will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acelyrin

(Get Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.