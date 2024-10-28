Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Short Interest Down 19.2% in October

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acelyrin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acelyrin
Acelyrin Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SLRN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.28. 507,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,634. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. Acelyrin has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $621.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.33.
Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acelyrin will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Acelyrin
Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.
