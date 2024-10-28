Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in October

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Acerinox Price Performance

OTCMKTS ANIOY remained flat at $4.96 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.43. Acerinox has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $5.80.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

