Acrow Limited (ASX:ACF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Acrow Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This is an increase from Acrow’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Acrow Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven Boland acquired 1,074,294 shares of Acrow stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,170,980.46 ($780,653.64). Company insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Acrow Company Profile

Acrow Limited provides smart integrated construction systems across formwork, industrial services, and commercial scaffolding in Australia. It offers falsework and shoring systems; formwork systems; scaffolding systems; specialized construction systems, such as Acrow screens, jacking systems, and universal soldier systems; and hardware and consumables, which includes props, timber and ply, containment, and scaffold accessories.

