Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 83522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.
Akzo Nobel Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
