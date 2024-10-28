Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ALD Stock Performance
ALD stock remained flat at $7.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. ALD has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.
About ALD
