Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ALD Stock Performance

ALD stock remained flat at $7.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. ALD has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

About ALD

ALD SA provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; and tools and services for fleet managers and drivers. The company is also involved in trading used cars and light commercial vehicles, and the retail sale of vehicles.

